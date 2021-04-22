Cardinals GM feels good about Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins as 3rd and 4th round picks

Getty Images

The Cardinals don’t have a third-round draft pick or a fourth-round draft pick. And Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is just fine with that.

Keim told reporters today that he doesn’t think many teams can match what the Cardinals already got out of their third-round pick and fourth-round pick: Center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Well, we have Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins. I don’t know if any of you guys have graded those picks, but I feel very, very good about those,” Keim said.

The full details on those two trades were the Cardinals sending their third-round pick to Las Vegas for Hudson and a seventh-round pick, and the Cardinals trading their fourth-round pick, last year’s second-round pick and running back David Johnson to Houston for Hopkins and last year’s fourth-round pick. Keim doesn’t have to wait until the draft to decide he got the better end of those deals.