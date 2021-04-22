Cardinals GM feels good about Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins as 3rd and 4th round picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT
The Cardinals don’t have a third-round draft pick or a fourth-round draft pick. And Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is just fine with that.

Keim told reporters today that he doesn’t think many teams can match what the Cardinals already got out of their third-round pick and fourth-round pick: Center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Well, we have Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins. I don’t know if any of you guys have graded those picks, but I feel very, very good about those,” Keim said.

The full details on those two trades were the Cardinals sending their third-round pick to Las Vegas for Hudson and a seventh-round pick, and the Cardinals trading their fourth-round pick, last year’s second-round pick and running back David Johnson to Houston for Hopkins and last year’s fourth-round pick. Keim doesn’t have to wait until the draft to decide he got the better end of those deals.

2 responses to “Cardinals GM feels good about Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins as 3rd and 4th round picks

  1. I really don’t know how Bill O’Brien thought that that was a good trade. Every armchair GM said the exact same thing – David Johnson has no value, and the Cardinals should be giving something up to teams to get that player off their books. Even if you think you can only get a 1st round pick (or Stefon Diggs) equivalent for Hopkins, you should be able to increase that value by taking on David Johnson’s massive contract. The Texans should have been able to get the Cardinals first rounder last year for Hopkins, at a minimum. If he wasn’t happy with the offers he was getting, he still had Hopkins under contract for a few more seasons, so there really was no leverage to trade him for peanuts. It was a frustrating trade at that point, and remains a point of frustration now. I’m just thankful we have a real GM who can come in and try to cleanup the mess that Bill O’Brien the GM made.

