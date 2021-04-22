Dalvin Cook explores switching to No. 4

Getty Images

The land rush for single-digit jersey numbers begins. If the price is right.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cooks is looking into switching from No. 33 to No. 4, the number he wore in high school and at Florida State.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, citing an unnamed source, reports that Cook “would love to go back to” No. 4, but that Cook currently is “looking at the inventory costs.”

Players who want to change for 2021 must purchase the unsold inventory. A change could currently be arranged for 2022, at no cost to the player.

The Vikings currently don’t have any player in No. 4, so Cook wouldn’t have to find a way to persuade another player to surrender it.