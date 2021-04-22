Dave Gettleman says he’s tried to trade back but refuses to get fleeced

Getty Images

Dave Gettleman has been a General Manager for eight drafts across two teams, the Panthers and Giants. In that time, he’s famously — or notoriously — never traded back.

When that got brought up during his Thursday pre-draft press conference, Gettleman noted it’s not because he’s never wanted to.

“I’ve tried! I’ve tried to trade back,” Gettleman said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, also calling the notion he won’t trade back an urban myth. “But it’s got to be value. I’m not getting fleeced.”

Gettleman went on to say that some deals have been in place, but players other teams wanted to select came off the board right before Gettleman’s team came on the clock.

A report from NFL Media indicated the Giants were “internally considering” trading out of the 11th overall pick. But that will also depend on a team wanting to come up and take a player who has made it to that selection. If it happens, it will also be the first time the Giants have traded back with a first-round pick since 2006.