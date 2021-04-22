Dave Gettleman: Some players who opted out looked like me at Pro Days

Getty Images

One of the difficulties for NFL teams as they prepare for this year’s draft has been evaluating players who opted out of playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference on Thursday, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said that he’s never had to deal with circumstances like this throughout his career in the NFL. He said he’s tried to evaluate older film of players the same way he does with other prospects and that he’s asked players about their decision during video meetings in order to get the fullest possible picture.

Gettleman’s also seen some of them work out at Pro Days around the country and their conditioning after being away from the field has been enlightening in some cases. He said some prospects “looked like me” and noted that “wasn’t good” for their scouting report.

Other teams are doing the same kind of work and it will be interesting to look back in a couple of years to see which of them did the best job of finding useful players after sitting out the 2020 season.