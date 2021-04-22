DeAndre Hopkins hints he might wear No. 6

Getty Images

Tom Brady doesn’t like the new single-digit jersey rule, but DeAndre Hopkins does.

Hopkins, the Cardinals wide receiver who wore No. 6 at Clemson before switching to No. 10 in the NFL, posted a picture of himself in a No. 6 Cardinals jersey with a caption suggesting he wants to go back to his college number.

“Bring back the 6 like @kingjames in Miami,” Hopkins wrote, noting that LeBron James wore No. 6 when he played for the Miami Heat.

A No. 6 Hopkins jersey would certainly sell well, and the Cardinals currently don’t have a No. 6. A change would make a lot of sense, and a lot of dollars.