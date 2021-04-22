Duke Tobin: I think Joe Burrow is on board with anybody we choose

USA TODAY Sports

Because Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won a national championship with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at LSU, there’s been an idea floating around that Burrow has been lobbying Cincinnati’s decision makers to select him.

Burrow denied that claim during an appearance on a Pro Football Focus podcast earlier this week, saying he’s not watching film and trusts the organization to make the right decision.

The quarterback saying it is one thing. But director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted during his Wednesday press conference that he hasn’t felt Burrow trying to put his thumb on the scale either.

“I haven’t heard a lobby. I’ve been down in the draft room,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “Joe is aware of the players that we have in front of us. I think he’s on board with anybody we choose from that group. There is no active lobby for any one or the other. I do think he’s aware of the universe and is on board with anybody we choose from that universe. We are going to do what we think is best to make Joe as successful as we can be because the more successful Joe is, the more successful the Bengals will be. But the expectation is always to win. That’s his expectation, that’s mine, and that’s everybody in the organization. So we will take the guy we think will help us achieve that.”

Quarterbacks are expected to be the first three players selected next Thursday in the first round of the draft, with a good chance that one could come off the board at No. 4 overall as well. That means the Bengals could have their choice of the best non-QB in the incoming class, with Chase, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and tight end Kyle Pitts among the top options for the fifth pick.