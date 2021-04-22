George Floyd’s family expresses gratitude to Raiders owner Mark Davis for “I can breathe” tweet

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis didn’t flinch in the face of social-media criticism of his team’s tweet that followed the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all counts in connection with the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s family has expressed gratitude, not condemnation, for the message that Davis sent.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation’s ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all,” Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said, via the Associated Press. “Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let’s take this breath together in honor of my big brother who couldn’t. Let’s do it for George.”

Davis explained after the tweet created an outcry that he intended it to reflect the sentiments of the Floyd family.

“It was taken negatively by 99% of the people,” Davis said, via the AP. “That happens. That’s part of social media.”

Indeed it is. No matter what anyone says on any subject, someone on social media will be ready to pounce. Davis, to his credit, held firm in his belief that the message from him and the team — I CAN BREATHE — properly honored the moment of justice for a man whose plea to Chauvin, “I can’t breathe,” was ignored.

That’s the deeper message from Davis and the Raiders. It’s important to ignore the noise from the millions who can pass around a megaphone that resonates for an instant but that ultimately means nothing. Davis said what he meant, meant what he said, and the Floyd family appreciated it. If anyone else has a problem with that, it’s their problem.