Jerry Jones gets “visions of sugar plums” picturing Kyle Pitts with Dak Prescott

A report early this month said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is infatuated with tight end Kyle Pitts and a video the team shared this week does little to refute that label.

The team shared a clip of Pitts’ virtual meeting with Jones and others from the organization that opens with Jones making no attempt to disguise how much he enjoys the idea of Pitts joining the offense in Dallas.

“I’m excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of these guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here,” Jones said.

The Cowboys are set to pick 10th in the first round and other teams ahead of them likely have similar visions when they think about drafting Pitts, so trading up would be the only way to ensure that Jones’ visions can become reality. If that doesn’t happen, a defensive addition or offensive line help could be the paths on the table for the Cowboys.