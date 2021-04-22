Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson: We don’t want to give everyone the answers to our test

Getty Images

When Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met with the media after trading quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers, he said it was a fair assessment to say that the team would draft a quarterback with the second overall pick.

He wouldn’t bite when pressed about whether that quarterback will be Zach Wilson and his stance on that didn’t change in a Thursday press conference. Douglas was asked about Wilson as a player, he said he would avoid providing any scouting reports on prospects at this juncture.

“I really don’t want to get into any individual assessments of any prospects. We don’t want to give everyone the answers to our test,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The general consensus around the league is that we know the answer to the question of who will go with the first two picks. The third pick is expected to be a quarterback and the identity of that player looks like the first big reveal of the first round even if Douglas isn’t putting his cards on the table yet.