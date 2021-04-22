Maurice Hurst signing with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers came to terms with former Raiders defensive lineman Arden Key on Wednesday. Former Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst is following Key to Santa Clara.

Hurst announced Thursday he has come to terms with the 49ers.

“49ers Let’s Go to Work!! This defense is about to go crazy!! Time to eat!” Hurst wrote on Twitter.

The Raiders released both players April 15, and both visited the 49ers earlier this week.

The Raiders made Hurst a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he started 17 of the 41 games he played for the team. He had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In 2020, Hurst played 277 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams in playing 11 games and starting three. He made 27 tackles and half a sack.