Myles Garrett: I think we’ll be very scary on defense

After defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Browns, he said he is “looking forward to playing with somebody dominant on the other side in Myles Garrett.”

Garrett has similar feelings about sharing the field with Clowney. He said it will be fun to play with “an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns” and that he thinks the additions of Clowney, safety John Johnson, and defensive end Takk McKinley will create a unit that strikes fear into opposing offenses.

“I think we can do a lot,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I don’t know what we’re doing in the draft, that’s all up to man over there. But with the pieces we have now, I think we’ll be very scary, so I’m looking forward to it. Getting on the field, taking the ball away and putting it back in our offenses hands and them getting the ball back for us.”

The Browns made the playoffs despite being outscored over the course of the regular season. Building a defense that helps keep that from happening again would be a good way to make sure the wait for their next postseason berth won’t be as long as the 18-year drought they snapped last year.