Tom Brady doubles down, calls new jersey number rule “dumb”

Getty Images

Tom Brady really doesn’t like the NFL’s decision to expand its jersey numbers. Like really, really, really doesn’t like it.

In fact, you could go so far to say Brady hates it.

He made that much clear in his first Instagram post of the day, and the Buccaneers quarterback has doubled down in a second post just in case anyone misunderstood his feelings.

“DUMB,” Brady wrote over news of the the rule. “Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys. . . why not wear the same number. . . DUMB.”

Brady posted his concern earlier in the day, writing, “Good luck trying to block the right people now! [G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.”

The rule didn’t come out of the blue. The Chiefs proposed it weeks ago, and many players around the league have discussed changing numbers on social media since.

So the question is: Why didn’t Brady bring up his concerns before owners voted Wednesday? It’s too late to do anything about it for this year. So he will have to live with another “dumb” NFL rule.