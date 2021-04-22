Tom Brady doubles down, calls new jersey number rule “dumb”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 22, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Tom Brady really doesn’t like the NFL’s decision to expand its jersey numbers. Like really, really, really doesn’t like it.

In fact, you could go so far to say Brady hates it.

He made that much clear in his first Instagram post of the day, and the Buccaneers quarterback has doubled down in a second post just in case anyone misunderstood his feelings.

DUMB,” Brady wrote over news of the the rule. “Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys. . . why not wear the same number. . . DUMB.”

Brady posted his concern earlier in the day, writing, “Good luck trying to block the right people now! [G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.”

The rule didn’t come out of the blue. The Chiefs proposed it weeks ago, and many players around the league have discussed changing numbers on social media since.

So the question is: Why didn’t Brady bring up his concerns before owners voted Wednesday? It’s too late to do anything about it for this year. So he will have to live with another “dumb” NFL rule.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady doubles down, calls new jersey number rule “dumb”

  1. “Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too”

    ——-

    My biggest pet peeve in life are grown adults who don’t know the difference between to and too. Cmon, Tom. You went to Michigan.

  3. This guy looks like he’s going to sack my QB, but he’s wearing a kicker’s number, so I’ll just let him go.

  4. Brady needs to stay in his lane. No one cares what this prima Donna thinks and are sick of the special treatment he gets from the Refs. Probably the most disliked player in the league.

  5. Why ?all it the New Jersey number rule? The only worthwhile thing to ever come out of that state is Bruce Springsteen

  6. supercharger says:
    April 22, 2021 at 3:18 pm
    “Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too”

    ——-

    My biggest pet peeve in life are grown adults who don’t know the difference between to and too. Cmon, Tom. You went to Michigan.

    5 11 Rate This

    —-

    He’s actually just missing a comma, Einstein. Like you missed an apostrophe in C’mon.

  7. I’m sure all the high schools and colleges are annoyed about it, lot’s of new jerseys are going to be necessary to appease these kids that are watching this nonsense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.