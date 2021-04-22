Urban Meyer learning to focus on value in draft

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is going through the draft process for the first time since making the move to the NFL and he’s learning some new things along the way.

Meyer said at a Wednesday press conference that he finds himself “always looking at need” as a head coach, but his work with General Manager Trent Baalke and others who have been in draft rooms has taught him that you “have to be cautious” rather than chasing players who aren’t ranked as highly on your draft board.

“The whole idea of value is completely new to me. I’m relying on [defensive coordinator] Joe Cullen and [offensive coordinator] Darrell Bevell, and obviously Trent and his staff,” Meyer said, via the team’s website. “I’m a quick learner. The last three or four weeks, this has been our entire life. Trusting the board is key. I’m at the point, almost, where I will trust it. As coach, I can see where we need this, we need this, we need this. That’s where you get yourself in trouble. It’s been a great learning experience for me.”

The lessons may not totally pay off this year. Trevor Lawrence checks all the boxes for the first overall pick and the Jaguars have enough holds across the roster that they can satisfy both needs and value by taking the best player available the rest of the way.