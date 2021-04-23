Broncos “don’t have to reach” for a cornerback after signing Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager George Paton didn’t say what the team will do with the ninth overall pick in next week’s draft when he met with the media on Thursday, but he sent a hint about what they may not do once they’re on the board.

The Broncos signed Ronald Darby early in free agency and added Kyle Fuller after he was released by the Bears, which gave head coach Vic Fangio two new cornerbacks to work with during the 2021 season. While Paton didn’t rule out adding to the group in the draft, he did say that they won’t feel pressured to find someone at the position.

“Kyle is just so instinctive. He’s a savvy vet. Really good ball skills and great anticipation. He fits what Vic is doing here and he had his best year with Vic,” Paton said. “Just to get a guy like that as late as we did was a big bonus. Now we don’t have to force it in the draft, and we don’t have to reach. We don’t have to take a corner. We have Darby, we have Fuller and we have some young guys. That was really big for us.”

There’s been plenty of speculation about whether the Broncos will add a quarterback in the first round. It remains to be seen if that’s the route they take, but it looks like it will be a better bet than taking a cornerback.