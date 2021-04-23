Broncos expect Ja’Wuan James to start at right tackle and play well

Getty Images

The Broncos have only had right tackle Ja'Wuan James on the field for three games since signing him as a free agent in 2019, but that hasn’t dimmed their expectations for his role in 2021.

James hurt his knee in his first year with the team and opted out of playing last year, which has led to some thoughts that the team might look for another player to start opposite Garett Bolles on the offensive line. On Thursday, though, General Manager George Paton said the team wants to add depth and competition because James “looks great” during his visits to the team’s facility.

“The expectation is he starts at right tackle and plays well,” Paton said, via the team’s website.

With the ninth pick, the Broncos will be in position to add a tackle who could change those plans but James’ presence and Paton’s words suggest they will look elsewhere to strengthen their roster.