Browns exercise 2022 option on Denzel Ward’s contract as well

The Browns had a pair of first-round picks in 2018 and they are exercising their options for the 2022 season for both players.

Shortly after word broke that they’re exercising their option on quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s deal, there were multiple reports that they will do the same for cornerback Denzel Ward. Mayfield was the first overall pick while Ward was the fourth selection in the first round.

Ward’s salary for the 2022 season will be guaranteed once the option is officially exercised. As a one-time Pro Bowler, Ward will make $13.294 million if he plays out the year under the option.

Ward has 143 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception return for a touchdown in 37 career games.