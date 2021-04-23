Browns exercise Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Browns have marked off one task from their offseason to-do list.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has exercised quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2022.

With the new CBA enacted last year, fifth-year options are now fully guaranteed. Mayfield’s 2022 salary will be $18.858 million.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and helped lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 last season. In three years, Mayfield has thrown for 11,115 yards with 75 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He had his best season in 2020, completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 TDs and eight picks — goo for a 95.9 passer rating.

Cleveland’s next decision with Mayfield will be whether or not to sign him to a contract extension this offseason. Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are all among the candidates from the 2018 draft class who could receive one in the coming months.