Browns exercise Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 23, 2021, 10:06 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Browns have marked off one task from their offseason to-do list.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has exercised quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2022.

With the new CBA enacted last year, fifth-year options are now fully guaranteed. Mayfield’s 2022 salary will be $18.858 million.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and helped lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 last season. In three years, Mayfield has thrown for 11,115 yards with 75 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He had his best season in 2020, completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 TDs and eight picks — goo for a 95.9 passer rating.

Cleveland’s next decision with Mayfield will be whether or not to sign him to a contract extension this offseason. Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are all among the candidates from the 2018 draft class who could receive one in the coming months.

11 responses to “Browns exercise Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option

  2. I’ll give the kid credit, he’s better than I thought.

    As cliche as it sounds, consistency is now is objective.

    They need to move from OBJ and find him a new weapon.

  3. This is why BB is playing charades while everyone else plays chess. New England doesn’t have to PAY a franchise quarterback since we don’t HAVE a franchise quarterback. Browns gonna Brown.

  4. Cap hell a-comin and comin’ soon for Cleveland and Buffalo.

    You pay ahead of time when you are committed to that player and know
    it on the bloated market. You don’t wait. So dumb.

    When you excersise the rookie “option”, it means you didn’t plan to budget properly or your walking at the end of the option year.

    Now, if the idea is to come with the contract right after excercising the option as a formality, that is fine.

    Something tells mewith their position under the cap, this is not the case. lol

    BB had Gronk (and Hernandez) paid way ahead of time because they’d outperformed the market.

    It’s not rocket science, you just need to do it.

  5. Mayfield is in an enviable situation for a QB. There’s a good enough roster and coaching around him that he doesn’t have to be the guy who carries the team on his back.

  6. If Mayfield elevates his game just a bit over his 2020 performance, my beloved Brownies are Super Bowl contenders. The roster is loaded.

  9. If the defense is better, mhouser1922, Mayfield doesn’t even need to elevate his game.

    But it already is . . .

    And he will . . .

  10. touchback6 says:
    April 23, 2021 at 10:26 am
    —–

    So why was BB in “cap hell” last season?

    And will he “get ahead” and write new contracts for Isaiah Wynn and N’Keal Harry or admit they are busts and move on?

  11. Baker has been up and down so I think the Browns did the right thing exercising the option rather than a long term commitment at this point. I would wait and see his results this season before committing to him for $100m+. As long as he keeps focused and not running his mouth he will do well.

