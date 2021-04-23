Browns feel positioning in draft gives them flexibility to move up or down

Getty Images

The Browns are used to picking near the top of the first round, but things are different this year.

They have the No. 26 pick in the first round and fewer needs than they’ve had heading into a lot of recent seasons. During a Friday press conference, General Manager Andrew Berry said he liked that positioning because it “allows us to be flexible” in terms of moving up or down the draft board.

Berry was talking about the entire draft, but he made sure to say that he was comfortable moving out of the first round altogether if that proves to be the right decision based on their board.

“I’m comfortable if we pick, I’m comfortable if we move down, I’m comfortable if we move out,” Berry said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS.

The board that Berry and the rest of the personnel department put together has 168 names on it and Berry said 114 of them have draftable grades. How that matches up to what the league’s other teams are doing will likely determine how active Berry is on the trade front next week.