Chandon Sullivan signs RFA tender with Packers

Getty Images

Defensive back Chandon Sullivan is back with the Packers.

Sullivan’s agents announced on Friday that he has signed his restricted free agent tender from the team. He was tendered at the lowest, right of first refusal level and stands to make $2.133 million under its terms.

Sullivan was undrafted in 2018 and spent his rookie year with the Eagles. He was waived in May 2019 and signed with the Packers a few days later.

He started 10 games for the team last season and has 71 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown in his 32 games for Green Bay.

The Packers have also re-signed cornerback Kevin King and safety Will Redmond this offseason.