Chargers “bullish” on Trey Pipkins

Getty Images

There was one smokescreen that Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco didn’t bother throwing up during Friday’s press conference.

Telesco hit a home run when he drafted Justin Herbert in the first round of last year’s draft and he said on Friday that the team won’t be picking another player at that position next week. He left everything else on the table, including a left tackle spot that the team did not address in free agency.

Plenty of mock drafts think that’s the direction that the Chargers will go with the 13th pick, but Telesco spent some time talking up an in-house option.

“We’re bullish on Trey Pipkins,” Telesco said.

Pipkins has made eight starts since joining the team as a 2019 third-round pick and the direction the Chargers take next Thursday will likely play a big role in determining how many more of them he makes in the future.