Chiefs expect contract talks with Tyrann Mathieu to pick up later this offseason

Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach spoke to reporters on Friday before the team’s trade for tackle Orlando Brown was announced, so he didn’t have anything to say about the biggest football news of the day in Kansas City.

Veach did get a chance to weigh in on other matters, however. Safety Tyrann Mathieu said this week that he would like to spend the rest of his career with the team and Veach said that there haven’t been too many conversations about a new deal at this point. He expects that to change once the draft is done, however.

“I don’t know if there is a timeline. Last year, we were able to get a lot of our guys done — they were all during the summer. . . . I’m sure we’ll have much more dialogue once we get into the spring and summer,” Veach said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Mathieu is heading into his third season with the Chiefs. He was named a first-team All-Pro after each of the first two seasons.