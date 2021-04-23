Daniel Snyder accuses investment banker of destroying evidence

USA TODAY Sports

It’s spoliation accusation season in the NFL.

On the heels of the lawyers in the Deshaun Watson litigation trading allegations of evidence destruction, Washington owner Daniel Snyder has done the same. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Snyder has requested sanctions against investment banker John Moag for, according to Snyder, “deliberately and knowingly” destroying crucial documents that supposedly prevented Snyder from fully pursuing his defamation claim.

Snyder’s court filing attacks the expected front-line argument from Moag.

“Mr. Moag — a former practicing attorney — admits that he continued his supposed ‘routine’ deletion of documents from his devices after being served with the subpoena herein,” Snyder’s lawyers write. “However, this ‘routine’ deletion was nothing of the sort. Mr. Moag selectively and manually deleted messages from his devices, while keeping others for long periods of time.”

Last week, Snyder officially commenced an effort to obtain documents and testimony from former team president Bruce Allen, based on his alleged conversations with Moag, who represented the three limited partners as they searched for a buyer for their interests. Recently, Snyder bought the shares from the limited partners.

Although the transaction ended his courtroom squabbles with those now-former partners, others aren’t insulated. And Snyder isn’t bashful about trying to utilize the full force of the legal system to fulfill whatever objectives he’s pursuing.