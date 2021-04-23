DC Joe Woods: Browns will be more versatile this year

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took a look at the moves that the team has made on defense this offseason and shared his belief that the unit will be a “very scary” one to play against in 2021.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn’t discuss the group’s fear factor on Thursday, but he does think the moves will have a big impact. The Browns have signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Takk McKinley, and linebacker Anthony Walker while they also expect to have cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Grant Delpit back from injuries.

Woods thinks all of those additions will lead to the team “putting more speed on the field and creating matchups where you feel like you have an advantage.”

“We’ll be able to be more versatile with what we can put on the field,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “There will be a lot of versatility, for sure.”

Matching the new additions with the returning defensive backs and players like Garrett provides reason to think the defense will be better in Cleveland this time around. Realizing that goal would be a serious boost to their chances of a second straight trip to the playoffs.