Lions have had discussions with teams looking to trade up

The teams with the first three choices in next week’s draft are not going to trade down. Every other team should be open to a trade.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, whose team has the seventh overall choice, said Friday his team is open for business.

“Yes, there have been [trade] discussions with other teams,” Holmes said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “I will keep those in house, but yeah, there have been discussions.”

Holmes served as the Rams’ college scouting director the past eight drafts. In 2016, the Rams traded up from No. 15 to select Jared Goff first overall. The Lions traded for Goff earlier this offseason.

If the Lions stand pat, they will have their selection of some of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft. Three quarterbacks will go in the first three choices, and two more could go in the top 10.

That will leave a lot of non-quarterbacks for teams in the top 10 not in need of a quarterback.

“Whenever you’re picking in the top 10, obviously it’s an extremely valuable pick, but it’s very exciting to be looking at this crop of players that would be worthy of selecting [there],” Holmes said. “Where I just came from, we weren’t really used to picking in the first round that much. So being up in the top 10 [is cool]. But at seven, we do have a cluster of players that we’re comfortable with picking. But at the same time, we would be very prepared and also willing to move in either direction. So we’re still open in those regards, but there is a cluster of players that we would be comfortable with.”