NFL: All teams should make COVID-19 vaccine “easily and conveniently available”

Getty Images

The NFL sent a memo to teams about issues regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, including ways to increase availability via team facilities.

The league said 14 teams have held a “vaccination day” for players, staff, and families and that 11 more will do so in the next two weeks. The memo said that “each club should make the vaccine easily and conveniently available” through such events.

Per the memo, which PFT obtained, the league has engaged CVS to help provide the vaccines for those events.

The memo also lays out new protocols for fully vaccinated individuals that were agreed upon in consultation with the NFLPA. They will no longer be tested daily for COVID-19, will not have to pause before re-entering the team’s facility after travel, and will not have to quarantine if identified as a high-risk close contact of an infected person. Fully vaccinated individuals will test once a week for surveillance purposes.