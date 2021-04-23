Report: Browns have not started extension talks with Baker Mayfield yet

Getty Images

The Browns picked up Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option, assuring the quarterback will remain under contract in 2022.

The Browns, though, have not started extension talks with Mayfield’s representation yet, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

General Manager Andrew Berry, during his predraft video conference Friday, would not address possible extensions for Mayfield and/or defensive back Denzel Ward. The Browns also exercised Ward’s fifth-year option.

“I think you know me well enough that I’m not going to talk on that in this setting. I just don’t think it’s appropriate,’’ Berry said. “But obviously you know both of those players are extension-eligible.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has gotten his team to the AFC title game, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has won a league MVP award, also were part of the 2018 draft class and eligible for extensions. Who will go first among the group?

Berry said Allen and Jackson’s situations won’t dictate the Browns’ talks with Mayfield.

“Across all player markets, yes certainly external factors may impact, to some degree what you do with players on your roster, but by and large, we’ll make those decisions independently of what other teams do, . . . and we won’t feel any pressure either way,” Berry said.

Mayfield’s fifth-year option is worth $18.58 million and fully guaranteed the moment it’s exercised. He will make $10.569 million this season, including a $920,000 base salary.