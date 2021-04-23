Report: ESPN will keep same Monday Night Football announcers for 2021

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 16 Vikings at Bears
Getty Images

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will return to the Monday Night Football booth this fall for ESPN, Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com reports.

The trio became the full-time team in 2020 after calling the late game between Denver and Oakland in ESPN’s 2019 season-opening doubleheader.

Since Mike Tirico departed for NBC in 2016, ESPN has not had continuity in the booth.

Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden called Monday Night Football in 2016 and 2017. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland handled games in 2018-19 and were joined by Jason Witten in 2018

8 responses to “Report: ESPN will keep same Monday Night Football announcers for 2021

  1. Riddick is great and thinks fast but I’m not sure these 3 as a team rise to the standard we hope for on MNF. Plus they aren’t the heavy hitters NBC have for SNF, and Romo does his thing for CBS. ESPN is by far the most pedestrian alpha team for the big games and the bright lights of MNF.

  2. I remember when ESPN had the top NFL announcers, my how the might have fallen.

  4. Until last season, I never realized how much Louis Riddick & Brian Griese sounded so much alike.
    Neither of them is particularly distinguishable.
    ESPN needs to keep tinkering though..they might accidentally come up with a winning combination.

  6. They were alright. Anything that keeps the booger off my screen is an improvement.

  7. These guys did a great job last year. Brian and Louis make intelligent football comments as did Booger the year before and Steve Levy mans the ship well. Keep up the good work you guys! Long time fan.

  8. Griese is a rising star and one of the best in the business already. He does everything the overrated Romo does without the nonsense (i.e., talking about golf or starting a thought without being able to finish it). Levy and Riddick are solid. Best booth MNF has had since Cosell, Meredith, and Gifford.

