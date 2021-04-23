Report: ESPN will keep same Monday Night Football announcers for 2021

Getty Images

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will return to the Monday Night Football booth this fall for ESPN, Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com reports.

The trio became the full-time team in 2020 after calling the late game between Denver and Oakland in ESPN’s 2019 season-opening doubleheader.

Since Mike Tirico departed for NBC in 2016, ESPN has not had continuity in the booth.

Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden called Monday Night Football in 2016 and 2017. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland handled games in 2018-19 and were joined by Jason Witten in 2018