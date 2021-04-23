Report: Ravens are expected to sign Alejandro Villanueva after draft

Getty Images

The Ravens traded right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs on Friday. They are expected to replace him with Alejandro Villanueva, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The team won’t make the deal official until after Mary 3, the deadline for signings that factor into the formula for compensatory draft picks. The Ravens are expected to receive two fourth-round choices in the 2022 draft.

Villanueva visited the Ravens on Thursday.

The Ravens have Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, and Brown only wants to play left tackle, which made him expendable.

Villanueva signed with the Steelers in 2014 after the Eagles cut him. After spending a year on the practice squad, Villanueva became the Steelers’ starting left tackle in 2015.

He started every game the past five seasons before hitting free agency this offseason.