Scott Fitterer says Panthers have talked to at least five teams about trading back from No. 8

Getty Images

The Panthers hold the eighth overall pick in the draft. When it’s time to use the eighth overall pick in the draft, they possibly won’t.

G.M. Scott Fitterer said in a pre-draft press conference that the Panthers have spoken to at least five teams about trading down, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Peter King has explained that Fitterer and the Panthers surely would like to trade down and accumulate more draft picks. Dropping from No. 8 could do they.

They also could take a quarterback, if one they like falls to them. It would be a surprise, but owner David Tepper clearly wants a franchise quarterback. He rolled the dice on $33 million with Teddy Bridgewater in 2020. This year, it’s three draft picks for Sam Darnold — a sixth-rounder this year, and a second- and fourth-rounder in 2022 — along with another $22 million or so, if they pick up Darnold’s option.

If they trade down, it won’t be far. Fitterer said there’s a strong drop off after the first 15 to 19 players in the draft.