Stephen Jones: OL is healthy, “as good as we’ve seen” in a long time

Getty Images

The Cowboys plan to have a healthy Dak Prescott back at quarterback this season and the team thinks they’ll have a healthy set of blockers in front of him as well.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), right tackle La'el Collins (hip), and right guard Zack Martin (calf) were all sidelined by injuries for much or all of the 2020 season, but executive vice president Stephen Jones shared an optimistic view of the future during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

“As good as we’ve seen them in a long time. They’re healthy. They’re over their injuries,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Offensive line play was a strength for the Cowboys in the years leading up to 2020 and a return to form for the three starters would be a plus for the chances of it being one again in 2021.