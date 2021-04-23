Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald’s pending decision does not affect our draft plans

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce whether or not he intends to play in the 2021 season. But if he decides to come back, it appears the Cardinals will have a place for him.

While head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted on Thursday he had spoken with Fitzgerald about golf and other topics, the wide receiver and the club haven’t talked about the upcoming year.

Arizona brought in A.J. Green in free agency, and he could serve as a Fitzgerald replacement. There’s also the possibility that the club could add a wideout in the upcoming draft.

General Manager Steve Keim said Thursday that Fitzgerald’s situation doesn’t won’t change how Arizona proceeds next week.

“No matter what Larry decides, it does not affect our draft plans,” Keim said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Again, to me, you can’t have enough good players at one position. There [are] guys on a one-year contract. So, again, as far as building your team and the type of depth that you have, you can never have enough good players and, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald is a great one, so you wouldn’t say no to him either.”

Fitzgerald caught 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown in 2020. Last year, he announced he was returning for the season in January.