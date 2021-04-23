Zach Wilson has asked Sanchez, Pennington, McCown what it’s like to play for the Jets

Getty Images

It won’t become official until Thursday night, but BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is all set to become a Jet.

Wilson has contacted Mark Sanchez, Chad Pennington and Josh McCown to pick their brains about what it’s like to play for the Jets and in New York City, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Sanchez was drafted fifth overall by the Jets in 2009 and played with them until 2013. Pennington was drafted 18th overall by the Jets in 2000 and played there until 2007. McCown played for the Jets in 2017 and 2018.

Wilson is expected to be drafted second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, and they’re hoping he’ll be their franchise quarterback for a decade or more. By learning from people who have been there, Wilson is hoping to be ready to go as a rookie.