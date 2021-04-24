Expanded jersey rules could reignite retired number debate

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT
Plenty of players from days gone by could be introduced to a modern audience, for reasons other than nostalgia.

With the NFL revolutionizing the numbering system for players, there’s an unintended consequence that could play out for several teams. With a wide swath of players now able to wear single-digit numbers and other significant changes expanding the numbers that players can wear, the chances of players wanting to wear numbers that currently are retired will increase.

It happened earlier this year, when J.J. Watt joined the Cardinals and the family of Marshall Goldberg agreed to let Watt wear No. 99 — and when the Cardinals didn’t say to all involved, “Sorry, but retired means retired.”

As single-digit numbers go, the following are off limits, until of course they aren’t: Cardinals 8 (Larry Wilson); Bears 3 (Bronko Nagurski), 5 (George McAfee), 7 (George Halas); Broncos 7 (John Elway); Lions 7 (Dutch Clark); Packers 3 (Tony Canadeo), 4 (Brett Favre); Chiefs 3 (Jan Stenerud); Rams 7 (Bob Waterfield); Giants 1 (Ray Flaherty), 4 (Tuffy Leemans), 7 (Mel Hein); Eagles 5 (Donovan McNabb); 49ers 8 (Steve Young); Oilers/Titans 1 (Warren Moon), 9 (Steve McNair).

Given that linebackers can now wear numbers from 1 through 49 and running backs can wear numbers in the 80s, other issues could arise. For each team that confronts a question like this, the answer ultimately will hinge on whether retired actually means retired.

13 responses to "Expanded jersey rules could reignite retired number debate

  2. I dunno — one reason for this change is to help out teams like the Bears who have retired a bunch of numbers (13!).

  3. I had no idea Jan Stenerud’s number was retired. That’s awesome if only because how random it is.

  4. Ain’t broken? NFL changes it. Change everything eventually and the game will no longer be football.

  6. #’s should never be retired. I can think of two exceptions, I’m sure there are plenty more. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente. Even then, it’s debatable. Might as well go Josh Gibson with #20. Best BB player ever (according to my dad and others who played the Monarchs).

    If someone thinks they’re man enough to wear #21 in Pittsburgh (or 75 for the Steelers) then go for it. How about Lamar Jackson wearing #7 in Denver? Wouldn’t that kind of bridge a gap or 3?

    Kids aspire to certain #’s. If they are the .00001% of those who have said opportunity, they should get it. I’d be honored if I were Clemente (as I know he would be) if someone grew up wanting 21.

    Not to mention triple digits (or letters) will happen if the game is around another 100 plus years

  8. You shouldn’t retire numbers. Put the player in ring of honor, or whatever you method of honoring them. But leave number alone. As time goes on, its going to be an issue. Only so many numbers.

  9. There are too many retired numbers. Having your number retired should be even more difficult then reaching the HOF. It should be reserved for only the best of the best. Unfortunately teams cheapen this honor by using it mainly as yet another marketing ploy.

  10. I like the way the Cowboys do it. Leaving #88 or #22 for athletes that want to follow that legacy. Hasn’t always worked out but aspiring to greatness and keeping the number alive for future generations seems better to me than keeping the number up in the rafters.

  11. Even a nice guy like Peyton Manning becomes a selfish jerk by insisting on a retired Broncos number. He went down a peg or two in my book.

  12. For some reason, the powers that be think that fans like to be debating everything all the time. I don’t believe that’s so. It would be nice not to have something to debate and just to enjoy watching football for a change.

  13. This will easily be resolved by the NFL. In a few years if you want #2 but its not available, you get #2.1. All for a fee of course. It’s all about the money.

