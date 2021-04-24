Fans of Stan Kroenke’s Arsenal club protest before Friday’s match

Getty Images

The Super League cluster fudge continues to resonate for American NFL owners whose English soccer clubs tried to engineer a sporting coup.

Via ESPN.com, a fan protest preceded Friday’s match between Arsenal and Everton. The protestors want owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the Rams, to sell.

Kroenke’s son, Josh, told Arsenal supporters on Thursday that the family won’t be selling the team.

That isn’t stopping fans of Arsenal from seizing on the Super League debacle as an opening to shed an interloper they never wanted in the first place. It also has prompted Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, a lifelong Arsenal fan, to offer to buy the team.

It remains to be seen whether interest from Ek or anyone else will persuade Kroenke to cash out. At some point, it’s hard to wonder why anyone would want to continue to own a business whose customers so strongly prefer new management.