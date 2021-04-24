Justin Herbert doing his best to get Penei Sewell to the Chargers

Getty Images

Joe Burrow said publicly he isn’t lobbying for former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. The question is: Why not?

Kyler Murray had a draft suggestion for Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim last year and admitted publicly he would be “very fond of that pick” if Arizona selected CeeDee Lamb. The Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons instead, but it didn’t hurt for Murray to give Lamb a plug.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t shy about his desire to see former Oregon teammate Penei Sewell to join him in Los Angeles.

The Chargers need a left tackle in the worst way, and Sewell is the draft’s best left tackle. However, that means Sewell isn’t likely to remain on the board when the Chargers select 13th.

“I’m doing my best [to campaign for Sewell],” Herbert told NFL Network. “He’s an incredible player. Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program. Always a big fan and I’m an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field.”

Sam Tevi, who started 14 games at left tackle for the Chargers last season, signed with the Colts earlier this offseason. The Chargers do not have a good option to protect Herbert’s blindside.