Justin Jefferson is sticking with No. 18

Getty Images

The NFL’s decision to dramatically change the rules regarding permissible numbers opens the door for a major reshuffling by veteran players. If those veteran players are willing to buy the remaining stockpile of their current jerseys, at retail.

Count Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson among those who would be counting out a stack of cash to the NFL.

Jefferson has announced that he won’t be changing to 2, the number he wore in college. That’s a green light to keep buying his current No. 18, and confirmation that he won’t be.

As PFT reported on Friday, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wanted to switch to No. 4. However, it would have cost him roughly $1.5 million to buy the remaining No. 33 jerseys. It’s not known