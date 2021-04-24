Rob Gronkowski sets world record, catches football dropped from 600 feet above ground

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is officially a Guinness World Record holder.

Gronk visited his old stomping grounds at the University of Arizona today to talk to the football team and show off an impressive feat: He caught a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet above the stadium.

Wearing an Arizona Wildcats helmet and jersey, Gronk twice dropped footballs that fell from the sky before he grabbed the third one with a basket catch. He was mobbed by Arizona players who clearly enjoyed having him on hand for their spring game today.

The previous world record was 563 feet, set by YouTube personality Tyler Toney in 2017. Gronk broke that record with an even 600 feet, although it’s surprising he didn’t add another 90 feet to that total.