Former Raiders great Mike Davis dies at 65

Getty Images

Mike Davis, who had a nine-year NFL career, has died, the Raiders announced Sunday. He was 65.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis,” the team said in a statement. “Mike made one of the most famous plays in franchise history, the ‘Red Right 88′ interception to clinch the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game in Cleveland. The win secured a place in the AFC Championship Game for the Raiders, who would then go on to win Super Bowl XV.

“Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike’s family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

The Raiders made Davis a second-round choice in 1977, and he played eight seasons with the team. Davis finished his career with the Chargers, playing eight games in 1987.

He appeared in 115 career games with 83 starts and made 11 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles.

Davis was a starter on the Raiders’ Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII championship teams.