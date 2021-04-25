USA TODAY Sports

A week from today, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond will have his name associated with an NFL team. For now, neither he nor anyone else knows the team that will select him or the round in which he’ll go.

There’s a chance your favorite team will end up taking him. There’s an even better chance your favorite team will end up taking him if that team has an aging quarterback or an unsettled quarterback position.

So take a few minutes and get to know Kellen Mond. He spent a solid 25 minutes talking to PFT PM earlier this week. The interview also included a game of rock, paper, scissors and, eventually, another. After the second one, it became clear that Mond is not a fan of ties.

He’s a huge fan of Tom Brady. Mond regards Brady as not just the greatest quarterback of all time but the greatest athlete of all time. To hear his reasoning (and to learn how Mond and Brady already are similar), check out the interview.