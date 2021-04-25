Justin Herbert wants to “master the offense” this season

Posted by Charean Williams on April 25, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT
Justin Herbert won offensive rookie of the year. He threw 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, had a passer rating of 98.3 and left no doubt he is a franchise quarterback.

But after going 6-9 in his 15 starts, Herbert was left wanting.

“It’s been a blur,” the Chargers quarterback told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. “Obviously, it was a tough year. Didn’t win as many games as we would’ve liked. I think we got the talent, I think we got the guys, the staff members. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Despite the rookie records and rookie accolades, Herbert knows he can play better than he did in 2020. New Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this offseason that Herbert’s desire not to rest on his laurels is what makes him special.

“There’s a lot to improve on,” Herbert said. “I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we’re going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There’s a lot of stuff to cover.”

4 responses to “Justin Herbert wants to “master the offense” this season

  1. This kid is being hyped like he is the next coming of Brady and Rodgers. The truth is he won 6 games. On the other hand we have the most transcendent QB (who happens to be black) constantly doubted and vilified by the pundits both white and black (for clicks and to rile people up). Lamar is a winner. He wins football games consistently, damn his playoff record. The fact remains he has taken his team to the playoffs 3 straight years single handedly and won more than 75% of the games he’s played in! I can’t get over this naked bias so evident it makes me want to puke.

  2. Herbert had an abbreviated off-season, didn’t work with the first team offense in training camp, had no preseason games, and yet proceeded to have the best rookie season in history. Besides Herbert’s physical talent and a cannon of an arm, he makes good decisions, remains calm and composed under pressure, and devotes himself to learning the offense and preparing for games. And he can burn defenses with his legs as well. He is going to be a top 5 QB in 2021.

  3. It’s a TEAM game. Wins and losses are not always about the QB.

    Herbert had a 67% completion rate, and threw 3:1 TD:Int, which is excellent. And remember, Herbert was thrown in as the starting QB, with no notice.

    THe Chargers could have won more games, but they had a terrible defense.

  4. Ellicott
    Anyone can see Herbert is a much better passer than Lamar and has the potential to be one of the better ones in the league. Lamar has won more games because he has a better supporting cast. There is no need to make this about race just face the facts Herbert is better regardless of color…

