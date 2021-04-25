Justin Reid: In-person work huge with so many new players

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has advised that players not participate in in-person work during this year’s offseason program and many teams released statements saying some or all of their players would be staying away from their facilities.

Texans safety Justin Reid thinks it’s “good to have an option” for players who don’t want to participate in the voluntary portions of the offseason, but called himself “an in-class type of guy” and said he thinks being in the building would have a particular benefit given the way the offseason has gone in Houston.

The Texans have been the busiest team in the league in terms of adding new players and Reid thinks they need the time together in order to gel as a team.

“We’ve got so many new people, front staff, a coaching staff, the players themselves, I think the D-line has like 16 guys,” Reid said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “It would be huge to get us all in the same building at least at some point so we can talk ball in person, because I do think there is some value in doing it in person to where you can read each other’s reactions, you can talk ball with each other, get to know the tendencies of your teammates, get to know your coaches’ coaching style and be able to ask questions in person that you wouldn’t get online.”

Offseason programs began last week and, as noted on social media, there have been Texans players taking part in activities at the team’s facility.