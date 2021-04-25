Patrick Peterson switches to No. 7

Getty Images

With cornerback Patrick Peterson joining the Vikings last month, there’s no inventory of Minnesota No. 21 jerseys for him to buy. Which means that he can wear No. 7, his college number. And he will.

Peterson announced Sunday that he’ll wear No. 7 with the Vikings. He wore that number at LSU.

No. 7 previously had been issued to backup quarterback Nate Stanley. Peterson will donate new shoulder pads to Stanley’s high school as compensation for the number.

Past players who wore No. 7 in Minnesota include quarterback Randall Cunningham, quarterback Christian Ponder, quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, and kickers Fuad Reveiz, Rick Danmeier, and Morten Andersen.

Peterson will be the first non-kicker and non-quarterback to wear the number in Minnesota. He’s also the first player to officially take advantage of the league’s new relaxation of the numbering system.