“Significant group” of Patriots showed up for first week of offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT
Cam Newton and Kendrick Bourne at Patriots West Off Season Work Out
Eleven days ago, the Patriots announced that “many of us” won’t be attending offseason workouts. For the first week of Phase One, however, many of them did.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that a “significant group” of Patriots players showed up for the start of the voluntary program.

Per Reiss, participants included quarterback Cam Newton, tackle Trent Brown, tight end Jonnu Smith, receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive back Jalen Mills, and receiver Kendrick Bourne. Multiple players posted images on social media of activities away from the facility.

“It was a reminder that one of the primary values of offseason programs is the chance to build in-person camaraderie,” Reiss writes.

And he’s right. Whatever the true motivation for players staying away from team facilities (last night’s videos of a maskless Tom Brady and teammates at the UFC event in Jacksonville reconfirms that the pandemic ain’t it), the teams whose players choose to participate in the offseason program will be better prepared to thrive when the season begins. That’s where the union brotherhood takes a back seat to the band of brothers that becomes a football team that tries to capture the prize for which 31 other teams will be vying.

Those whose players stay away will have proven a point, whatever that point may be. Those whose players show up will have a better chance to build a legacy that will be remembered years after the collective bargaining brouhaha of April 2021 is long forgotten by even the most zealous fans and the most plugged-in media members.

  1. And those teams that are better prepared at the beginning of the season will have a better chance to win at the beginning of the season. Winning games early means you don’t have to worry about winning games later in the year when injuries and age are more likely to be factors!

  2. You just have to look to last season’s champions to see how important off season workouts and physically being around your teammates is.

  3. I said it from the beginning when the union tried to take such a weak stand when it came to “voluntary” workouts. Guys who haven’t made a roster, and aren’t guaranteed a job are going to be there, and guys who wanna be champions are going to be there, because you don’t become a winner by sitting at home. Cam in particular has a lot to prove after that horrendous year he had last year, and I have to believe that Bill saw enough this off season to believe that giving Cam another 1 year contract was worth the risk otherwise why in the world are you bringing him back

  7. That’s the “Patriot way” in full effect. You’d be a fool to think that that won’t give the Patriots a leg up on the competition, especially when you consider the personnel that showed up…Cam, with a bunch of his receivers.

  9. You’d be a fool to think that that won’t give the Patriots a leg up on the competition,

    ————————

    Of course, it will. EVERY coach wants to do it.

    Ask why other coaches couldn’t enforce it.

  10. Brady will continue to do much of what he learned in NE. Off season work will pay off during the season. It’s not just about individual physical fitness. It’s also about team chemistry and cohesion as a whole. It’s the kind detail Belichick attends to and many other teams still don’t get.

  11. The Bucs don’t have any new pieces. It’s a “knock off the rust” situation. New England has about 50% new starters. So they need the face to face time. They need to build the friendships when it is casual.

