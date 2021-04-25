Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Penei Sewell among 45 players to participate virtually in draft

Getty Images

Many of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft won’t be in Cleveland.

In addition to 13 players who have confirmed they will attend, another 45 players have decided to participate virtually.

That includes Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be the Jaguars’ first overall pick. Also participating virtually are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, two likely Top 10 picks.

Other well-known college players participating in the draft virtually include Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Alabama running back Najee Harris, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.

The rest of the players participating virtually are Carlos Basham of Wake Forest, Jalen Mayfield of Michigan, Rashod Bateman of Minnesota, Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Nick Bolton of Missouri, Trevon Moehrig of TCU, Tyson Campbell of Georgia, Elijah Moore of Mississippi, Andre Cisco of Syracuse, Rondale Moore of Purdue, Samuel Cosmi of Texas, Dylan Moses of Alabama, Jabril Cox of LSU, Greg Newsome of Northwestern, , Azeez Ojulari of Georgia, Jamin Davis of Kentucky, Joseph Ossai of Texas, Wyatt Davis of Ohio State, Jayson Oweh of Penn State, Landon Dickerson of Alabama, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame, Ronnie Perkins of Oklahoma, Pat Freiermuth of Penn State, Jaelan Phillips of Miami, Jevon Holland of Oregon, Trey Smith of Tennessee, Amon-Ra St. Brown of USC, Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma, Chazz Surratt of North Carolina, Brevin Jordan of Miami, Kadarius Toney of Florida, Tommy Tremble of Notre Dame, Alex Leatherwood of Alabama, Jay Tufele of USC, Hunter Long of Boston College, Alijah Vera-Tucker of USC and Terrace Marshall of LSU.