Baker Mayfield: I’m truly thankful and grateful Browns picked up the fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Browns picked up Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option last week, which locked in a guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for the quarterback in 2022.

After helping lead the Browns to their first postseason appearance since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994, Mayfield told reporters during a Monday press conference that he’s glad to know he’ll continue to be a part of the team.

“That’s one of those things that’s not in my control, but I’m truly thankful and grateful for them taking the chance — Andrew [Berry] and the Haslam family — for picking up that fifth-year option and making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today,” Mayfield said. “Just saw something on that, so I’ve been kind of thinking about that all day. So I’m very happy about that.”

Mayfield completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. He cut his picks down from 21 the previous season, which was a big part of the reason his passer rating went up from 78.8 in 2019 to 95.9 in 2020.