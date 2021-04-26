Baker Mayfield: Long-term contract is a little on the back burner for me

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said he was grateful that the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. The next step for Cleveland to affirm its commitment to the 2018 No. 1 overall pick will be signing him to a contract extension.

The Browns have reportedly not begin talks with Mayfield’s representation about a new deal. And that seemed to be just fine with the quarterback, who was asked bout his feelings about a new deal during a Monday press conference.

“It really is out of my control at this point,” Mayfield said. “The fifth-year option just happened so a long-term deal, I think, is a little bit on the back burner for me. I’m not worried about it. I want to go out and win games and I think everything happens for a reason, so we’ll see what happens.

“We win games, then everything will happen how it should. That’s my mentality and I truly do believe that.”

Mayfield displayed significant improvement in 2020, the quarterback’s first season under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns in 2020, reducing his interceptions from 21 to eight.