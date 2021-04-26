Ben Roethlisberger deal “started a real positive offseason” for Steelers

When the Steelers season came to an end with January’s playoff loss to the Browns, it was unclear if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would be back for the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger was set to have a cap number of more than $41 million and the team made it clear that number had to go down in order for the quarterback to remain with the team for an 18th season. That deal came together in March and Roethlisberger took a $5 million pay cut while the team added voidable years to the contract to bring the cap hit down by a total of $15 million.

During a Monday press conference, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert thanked Roethlisberger for agreeing to that deal and said that it set the tone for the rest of the offseason.

“It’s very much appreciated and I think it started a real positive offseason for us,” Colbert said.

Colbert said he thinks Roethlisberger’s decision helped influence the return of players like defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and linebacker Vince Williams. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the continuity for a team that opened last season with 11 straight wins “really makes you excited about this group.”

  1. I’m biased because I’m a Browns fan, but I was glad Ben re-signed. Unless his elbow miraculously improved this off-season, he’s just not the same guy he was in his prime. Ben would have done the Steelers a favor by retiring, but who walks away from tens of millions? I was also glad Tomlin was extended. He’s a good coach, but he’s not an elite-level coach. You don’t have your team as unprepared as they were in the playoffs last year or against the Jags or their last AFC title appearance against the Pats and be considered elite. There are other playoff examples including the Tebow game and their lousy performance against the Packers. I think the Steelers, for all their talent in the past dozen years, have under-performed under Tomlin. Still, as bad as the Steelers were at the end of the season, I won’t count them out one bit. Their roster is remains littered with good, young talent even if there are holes in the offensive line and corner and they will be in the mix at the end of the season, but I’ll be surprised if they’re even in the AFC title game this year. They will stumble somewhere at the end as they have the last dozen years under Tomlin.

