Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers our guy, working through contract

Aaron Rodgers said this month that he doesn’t know that his future as a player is in his hands and “we’ll just kind of see as we go” when it comes to staying with the Packers.

The head decision maker for the Packers on the personnel side of the shop addressed the topic at a Monday press conference. General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t put a number on how long he thinks Rodgers will be leading the team’s offense and that last year’s arrival of Jordan Love hasn’t changed anything for Green Bay right now.

“Aaron’s our guy. He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers paid Rodgers a $6.8 million roster bonus earlier this offseason rather than making it a signing bonus that would spread the cap hit out through the 2023 season. They could also convert most of his salary to such a bonus and add voidable years beyond the end of the deal to lessen the immediate cap hit.

Such moves would also serve to strengthen the team’s tie to Rodgers, but Gutekunst said only that the team is “working through” things on the contract front.