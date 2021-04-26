Cowboys will discuss Leighton Vander Esch’s 2022 option after draft

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a week to decide whether they will exercise their option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch‘s contract for the 2022 season and it sounds like they’ll take almost all of their time.

Picking up the option would guarantee Vander Esch’s $9.145 million salary for next year and executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team won’t be making a call until after the draft concludes on Sunday.

“We’ll be discussing that after the draft,” Jones said, via multiple reporters.

Jones has talked about the Cowboys’ need to improve their defense this offseason and the draft offers ways for the team to address that need. Should one or more linebackers be part of the haul, it sounds like Vander Esch’s future in Dallas will be less certain.

Vander Esch was the 19th pick of the 2018 draft and has missed 13 games due to injuries the last two seasons. He has 272 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over his entire career.