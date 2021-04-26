Falcons may consider a Julio Jones trade

Getty Images

The Falcons have said they expect Julio Jones to remain in Atlanta for the 2021 season. But that may change.

Peter King writes in this week’s Football Morning in America that the Falcons may put the framework of a trade together that would send Jones elsewhere, effective June 2.

By waiting until after June 2, the Falcons can create $15.3 million in cap space for the 2021 season and save the big dead cap hit for 2022, when the salary cap is expected to increase significantly.

The trade could not involve 2021 draft picks if it’s not going to take effect until June 2, but it could be agreed to this week.

King speculates that the Raiders, Patriots, Titans and Ravens are teams that might have an interest in trading for Jones.

A Jones trade is no sure, thing, but the Falcons may be more willing to do it than they’ve been letting on.